Tanzania: TPDC Signs Gas Supply Deal With Gypsum Investor

TANZANIA Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC), has signed a five year agreement with Knauf Gypsum Factory Limited to supply gas to a gypsum plant currently construction at Kisemvule area in Mkuranga District, Coast Region.
The implementation of the agreement scheduled to start at the end of next year as the factory is under construction.
TPDC Managing Director, Dr James Mataragio, said they are expecting to collect 620m/-per year at the initial stage and may rise to 4.4bn/-annually as the gas usage increases.
He further said the gas demand profile will grow gradually each year from 0.11 million standard cubic feet (mmscfd) in next year to 0.78 mmscfd in a year 2028.
According to him, the gas connection work to the Knauf was at 95 per cent while testing and commissioning was expected to be done by end of this month.
As per contract the customer will start use the gas by 2020 as current the plant is under construction.
TPDC intends to extend natural gas connection to other regions soon to reduce the cost of energy consumption.
It has also invited entrepreneurs, technology providers and partners in investing in natural gas. Knauf's Managing Director, Mr Georgious Zachopoulos, said the agreement with TPDC was a step in the right direction toward industrialization drive.
Read the original article on Daily News.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.