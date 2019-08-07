South Africa: Dreadlocked SA Drug Mule 'Babsie' to Be Freed From Thai Prison

Convicted South African drug mule Nolubabalo "Babsie" Nobanda is heading back to South Africa.

"The South African embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, has confirmed having received a written notification from the Thai authorities informing the embassy that Ms Nolubabalo Nobanda is due to be released from detention on 27 August 2019, bar any unforeseen circumstances," Department of International Relations and Cooperation spokesperson Nelson Kgwete said on Wednesday.

He added that, after Nobanda's release from prison, she would be moved to an Immigration Detention Centre (IDC), from where she would undergo more administrative processing, before she could return to the country.

"The SA Embassy in Bangkok is not in control of this process and Dirco is therefore not in a position to predict when exactly she will depart from Thailand. The embassy will closely monitor the process and remain in contact with the Thai authorities to facilitate her soonest possible return to SA," Kgwete said.

Some on twitter have had sympathy for Nobanda.

Great News:Nolubabalo "Babsie" Nobanda, who is serving time behind bars for smuggling cocaine in her dreadlocks.She's coming back next month ????Since 2011 behind bars in foreign land no child's play . We all make mistakes. We support and love ?? you. #WelcomeHomeBasie pic.twitter.com/qoWKhgDmAd-- Madzenga (@NMadzenga) August 7, 2019

It's been 7 years since Nolubabalo 'Babsie' Nobanda was arrested in Bangkok for smuggling 1.5kg of cocaine in her dreadlocks. She is currently serving 15 years in a Thai prison. This festive period always reminds me of her. #coolerboxbangani #seeyouin2026 pic.twitter.com/cZSQ1lkxVm-- Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) December 11, 2018

Nobanda was arrested at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport on December 12, 2011, after getting off a Qatar Airways flight.

Approximately 1.5kg of cocaine, with an estimated street value of R1.2m, was found in her dreadlocks after police noticed a white substance in her hair, News24 earlier reported.

Nobanda told Thailand authorities that she had been hired to deliver the drugs to a customer at a hotel in Bankgok.

Initially sentenced to 30 years in prison, Nobanda's sentence was first halved and then reduced by two-and-a-half years in May.

Henk Vanstaen, a Thailand resident who assists South Africans incarcerated in the kingdom, confirmed Nobanda's release to HeraldLIVE.

He reportedly said she would be taken to the prison where she was initially apprehended to be fingerprinted.

After this she would be transferred to the IDC.

Vanstaen told HeraldLIVE it was expected that she would fly back to South Africa about five days later.

Source: News24