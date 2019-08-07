South Africa: Steyn Listed Among Several Stars for Mzansi Super League

7 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Cricket South Africa (CSA) has received a bumper list of more than 250 international players, T20 specialists and Kolpak players who have signed the agreement to enter the draft (AED) for Mzansi Super League (MSL) 2.0.

The second edition of this global event will take place in November and December this year with the draft scheduled to take place shortly.

Fans can also look forward to the announcement of the marquee players - both South African and international - in the immediate future.

"This is confirmation that MSL is now an established global brand that is taking its place at the head table alongside the other Global T20 events," commented CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe. "We have drawn interest from around the world with players applying from virtually all the top tier international countries.

"To this can be added our Proteas, past and present, who will add further lustre to our tournament.

"This will certainly be the biggest T20 event we have hosted since the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup that was staged here in 2007 and became the fore-runner of all the global T20 events that followed.

"We look forward to adding yet another highlight to our home international season that will be followed by the incoming tours by England and Australia. All our stake holders can look forward to an exciting 2019/20 summer," concluded Moroe.

The six MSL teams have also announced the list of players on their retained list:

Cape Town Blitz: Asif Ali, Janneman Malan, Anrich Nortje, Dale Steyn

Durban Heat: Kyle Abbott, Sarel Erwee, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Khaya Zondo

Jozi Stars: Dan Christian, Reeza Hendricks, Duanne Olivier, Sinethemba Qeshile, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants: Junior Dala, Heino Kuhn, Marco Marais, Chris Morris, Jon-Jon Smuts

Paarl Rocks: Henry Davids, Cameron Delport, Bjorn Fortuin, Aiden Markram, Mangaliso Mosehle, Tabraiz Shamsi

Tshwane Spartans: Theunis de Bruyn, Tony de Zorzi, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

