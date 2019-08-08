Uganda: I Paid My Own Bride Price, Kansiime Reflects On Her Broken Marriage

Ugandan comedian Anne Kansiime has lifted the lid to the lengths she went just to solemnize her previous marriage.

The actor, in a post of her YouTube channel, suggested she was deeply in love with her ex-husband Gerald Ojok that she aided him in paying her bride price.

"I do not want to go into the details. I was married but you know how you end up paying some of it yourself. It is sad, do not look at me like that and I am now an empowered woman."

Kansiime, who shot to fame with her 'Don't mess with Kansiime' show, ended her five-year marriage with Ojok in 2017.

The 33 year-old comedian also suggested she got stuck in marriage because she had co-habited for long.

"I accused someone of marrying me long enough for the whole world to believe it and him to believe it and I also believed it," she explained.

"Later, when I realized that when you are married, it is when a man wakes up on his two feet, pays your bride price, takes you to church and then marries you; none of that had happened (between us)."

Now an 'empowered' Kansiime advises ladies not to repeat the 'mistakes' she made.