Ugandan Police Now Claim Ziggy Wine Died in Road Accident

7 August 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Police in Uganda have claimed that upcoming artist, Micheal Kalinda, aka Ziggy Wine, succumbed to injuries sustained during a motorbike accident.

Ziggy Wine, who was a close associate of Ugandan opposition politician and artist Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine was found dead at the country's referral hospital in Kampala on Sunday night.

Bobi Wine claimed in a social media statement that his colleague was kidnapped and tortured to death.

ACCIDENT INJURIES

But police investigations have quashed these allegations.

"Ziggy Wyne was badly injured in the accident and later was identified and admitted to Rubaga Hospital. He was later referred to Mulago Hospital where he succumbed to injuries from the accident," Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said.

Enanga had also revealed that the police have discovered the motorcycle that caused the accident.

MYSTERIOUS DEATH

Media reports claim Ziggy was on Friday evening found in a devastating state with his eye plucked out and two of his fingers cut off.

Ziggy is the second person close to Bobi Wine to die under mysterious circumstances.

Last year, the politician's driver, Yasin Kawuma, was shot dead while driving his boss on a campaign trip in Arua Municipality.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Uganda
Entertainment
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Viral Dog Faeces Video - How Many Will Face South African Court?
Viral Dog Faeces Video - How Many Will Face South African Court?
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
Mugabe 'Stable' Despite Four-Month Hospital Stay
Mugabe 'Stable' Despite Four-Month Hospital Stay
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.