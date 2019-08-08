Nigeria: Buhari Signs Three Bills Into Law

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed three bills passed by the last National Assembly into law.

The bills are the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (Amendment) Act, 2019; Defence Intelligence Agency Civilian Pensions Board (Establishment) Act, 2019; and National Biosafety Management Agency (Amendment) Act, 2019.

An announcement of the president's assent and details of the bills were sent to PREMIUM TIMES by Ita Enang, President Buhari's Senate liaison.

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to three more Bills passed by the 8th National Assembly and transmitted to him for Assent, namely:

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (Amendment) (No. 2) Act further amends the 2010 Act by increasing the powers of the Commission in enforcement of recovery of debt from persons owing legacy banks or seizure of property subject of loan obligation. In particular, it empowers AMCON to:

1. place any bank account or any other account comparable to a bank account of a debtor of an eligible financial institution under surveillance,

2. obtain access to any computer system component, electronic or mechanical device of any debtor with a view to establishing the location of funds belonging to the debtor, and

3. obtain information in respect of any private account together with all bank financial and commercial records of any debtor of any eligible financial institution, banking secrecy, and the protection of customer confidentiality is not a ground for the denial of the power of the Corporation under this section."

It makes it mandatory for AMCON to, despite the convention of confidentiality of banking, business and contracting relations to:

"... furnish the Federal Government, Ministries, Departments and Agencies with a list of recalcitrant debtors and then impose an obligation to seek clearance on the Federal Government, Ministries, Departments and Agencies when the Federal Government, any Ministry, Department or Agency proposes to contract with, or pay, debtors on the list furnished by the Corporation."

It further provides that:

(1) all money standing to the credits of the Corporation in any bank account is deemed to be in the custody and control of the Corporation.

(2) where any proceeding is pending in any court of competent jurisdiction by or any the Corporation, the grant of any interim, interlocutory or preservative order of attachment against the Corporation's funds in any bank is prohibited."

(3) the Corporation may require any eligible financial institution from which it has acquired an eligible bank asset or any director, manager or officer of such eligible financial institution to furnish information and produce documents, books, accounts and records in relation to any eligible bank asset acquired by the Corporation from such eligible financial institution or in relation to the borrower or other obligator connected with such eligible bank asset.

The Act also states that upon dissolution of the Corporation:

(a) all unresolved eligible bank assets then held by the Corporation shall be transferred by the liquidator or joint liquidator to such government agency, or for valuable consideration, to a third party asset management company or other entity specified by the Central Bank of Nigeria;

(b) all then existing staff shall be re-deployed to and absorbed into the Central Bank of Nigeria or the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation.

The Act provides for "a part-time Chairman who shall be a Deputy Governor in the Central Bank of Nigeria to be nominated by the Central Bank of Nigeria."

2. Defence Intelligence Agency Civilian Pensions Board (Establishment) Act, 2019. This Act establishes an Agency charged with the responsibility for administering pension scheme for civilian personnel of the Agency.

This covers pension on voluntary retirement and benefit if death occurs in course of duty as well as pension if in normal course of retirement.

3. National Biosafety Management Agency (Amendment) Act, 2019 amends the National Biosafety Management Agency Act No. 20, 2015 to enlarge the scope of application of the act by including the emerging aspects of modern biotechnology and biosecurity in Nigeria with a view to preventing any adverse effect to human health and environment.

The Amendment empowers the Agency to put in place measures to ensure Bio-Security.

The Three Acts have come into effect as laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.