Nigeria Collapsing Under Buhari - PDP

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the escalating insecurity, rising political uncertainties, biting economic hardship as well as prevailing tension in the country was an indication that the nation was collapsing under President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP, in a statement on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it was deeply worried that the nation, which was a prosperity hub and a reference point for democracy, personal freedom and good governance, now has all the trappings of a failed state.

The party said many compatriots are being taken in as political prisoners under the present government all in a bid to foist a siege mentality and suppress public opinion.

"The national leadership of the party rose from a crucial meeting on Wednesday noting that the red flag has become urgent following the manifest total loss of faith by Nigerians, across the board, in the ability of the Buhari Presidency to provide a democratic leadership that can engender a peaceful and secure nation.

"It is clear that the APC and the Buhari Presidency have held Nigerians hostage. Nigerians are now being treated like a conquered people. They can no longer freely exercise their constitutionally guaranteed rights; Executive high-handedness have become a state policy just as the APC Government, burdened by challenges of illegitimacy, has lost direction and only thriving in vindictiveness.

"The PDP notes that due to the prevailing anti-democratic proclivities of the Buhari Presidency, our once cohesive and economically thriving nation has come under distress on all fronts; never in the history of our nation has our fault lines become so visible; uncertainty now envelopes our nation; citizens are nervous and agitated as ominous hopelessness sets in.

"Our party has also noticed that since the defence of the APC and President Buhari collapsed at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, the APC and its government have taken to harassment and repression of Nigerians by surreptitiously suspending constitutional provisions of freedom of speech and association in our country.

"On the economic front, President Buhari has ruined our economy and led our nation to become the world's capital of poverty, while condoning the humongous corruption that has become the hallmark of his failed administration.

"Sadly, President Buhari's anti-development policies, the corruption in his government as well as its failure to provide security have scared away foreign investors from our nation.

"Only recently, the United Nations declared that 43 percent of our nation's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has taken flight to other countries. Unemployment has gone out of proportion and there is no hope in sight.

"Our worry is that the prevailing situation of hopelessness under President Buhari and the APC is threatening our national cohesion and corporate existence as a nation," the PDP said.