Nigeria: Govt to Retrieve 7,000 Colonial Geological Reports From Britain

Abuja — The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD) and the British Geological Survey have concluded plans to commence the process of retrieving about 7,000 old colonial geological reports on the mining industry for archiving.
In a statement, the coordinator, Mineral Sector Support For Economic Diversification (MinDiver), a World Bank - assisted project in the ministry, Mr Linus Adie, said the Nigeria Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) had over the years been requesting the release of these reports which according to him, had been trickling in but always got missing on arrival due to lack of reliable archiving system.
He recalled that former minister of mines and steel development, Dr Kayode Fayemi (now Ekiti State governor and chairman, Nigerian Governors' Forum), while on a United Kingdom trip, visited the British Geological Survey in an effort to recover geological reports and papers on the mineral potentials in Nigeria.\
"To ensure a permanent database and archiving system therefore, the federal government through the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development decided to build a national geo data centre with a digital archiving system that will include retrieved old colonial reports on geological works and new geological works in the mining industry," he noted.
He said the data to be digitised and archived include those from the NGSA and National Steel, Raw Material Exploration Agency Kaduna (NSRMEA), Kaduna.
Director - general, Nigeria Geological Survey Agency, Dr Abdulrazaq Garba, who listened to a presentation by the team from the British Geological Survey, comprising Mr Flower, Dr Joseph Mankelow, Martin Nice and Jenny Foster, at the Mineral Sector Support For Economic Diversification Project (MinDiver) conference room said the move marked a turning point in Nigeria's geological archiving system.
According to him, it means that information would be properly collected, processed, stored, digitally archived and disseminated in a seamless manner.
Read the original article on Leadership.
