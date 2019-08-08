Nigeria: Govt to Retrieve 7,000 Colonial Geological Reports From Britain

8 August 2019
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abah Adah

Abuja — The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD) and the British Geological Survey have concluded plans to commence the process of retrieving about 7,000 old colonial geological reports on the mining industry for archiving.

In a statement, the coordinator, Mineral Sector Support For Economic Diversification (MinDiver), a World Bank - assisted project in the ministry, Mr Linus Adie, said the Nigeria Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) had over the years been requesting the release of these reports which according to him, had been trickling in but always got missing on arrival due to lack of reliable archiving system.

He recalled that former minister of mines and steel development, Dr Kayode Fayemi (now Ekiti State governor and chairman, Nigerian Governors' Forum), while on a United Kingdom trip, visited the British Geological Survey in an effort to recover geological reports and papers on the mineral potentials in Nigeria.\

"To ensure a permanent database and archiving system therefore, the federal government through the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development decided to build a national geo data centre with a digital archiving system that will include retrieved old colonial reports on geological works and new geological works in the mining industry," he noted.

He said the data to be digitised and archived include those from the NGSA and National Steel, Raw Material Exploration Agency Kaduna (NSRMEA), Kaduna.

Director - general, Nigeria Geological Survey Agency, Dr Abdulrazaq Garba, who listened to a presentation by the team from the British Geological Survey, comprising Mr Flower, Dr Joseph Mankelow, Martin Nice and Jenny Foster, at the Mineral Sector Support For Economic Diversification Project (MinDiver) conference room said the move marked a turning point in Nigeria's geological archiving system.

According to him, it means that information would be properly collected, processed, stored, digitally archived and disseminated in a seamless manner.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Viral Dog Faeces Video - How Many Will Face South African Court?
Viral Dog Faeces Video - How Many Will Face South African Court?
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
Mugabe 'Stable' Despite Four-Month Hospital Stay
Mugabe 'Stable' Despite Four-Month Hospital Stay
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.