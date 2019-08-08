Nigeria Imported 5.61bn Litres of Petrol in Q2 - NBS

8 August 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria imported a total volume of 5.61 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, in the second quarter of 2019.

Report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that within the same period, 5.18 billion litres of petrol were consumed across the country.

The petroleum products importation statistics for the second quarter of 2019 also showed that 1.38 billion litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) were imported into the country while state-wide distribution of truck-out volume showed that 1.28 billion litres of AGO were distributed nationwide.

The report also showed that 12.22 million litres of Household Kerosene (HHK) were imported and 131.42 million litres distributed while 131.36 million litres of Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK) and 176.14 million litres of ATK were distributed.

Meanwhile, 77.24 million litres of base oil, 41.79 million litres of bitumen, 27.68 million litres of Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO) and 354.70 million litres of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) were imported into the country.

During the same period, 157.29 million litres of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) were distributed nationwide, the NBS report showed.

