Nigeria/Sudan: Egypt 2019 - Amapakabo Calls 35 for Showdown With Sudan

Coach Imama Amapakabo has extended invitations to a total of 35 players ahead of Nigeria's home-and-away AFCON U23 qualifying matches against Sudan next month.

The Olympic Eagles are away to Khartoum for the first leg of the fixture on 6th September, before hosting the Sudanese at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba four days later.

To qualify for the final round of the series, Amapakabo's wards lashed their Libyan counterparts 4-2 on aggregate, winning 4-0 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium after a 2-0 first leg defeat in Ben Guardia, Tunisia.

The winner over two legs between Nigeria and Sudan will qualify for the 3rd Africa U23 Cup of Nations, scheduled for Egypt 8th - 22nd November 2019, and at which Africa's flagbearers at the Men's Football Tournament of next year's Olympics will emerge.

All the invited players are expected to arrive at the Serob Legacy Hotel, Abuja on Thursday, 8th August 2019.

THE FULL LIST

Adamu Abubakar (Wikki Tourists); Galadima Mohammed (Nasarawa United); Amos Obasoge (Insurance FC); John Lazarus (Lobi Stars); Etboy Akpan (Akwa United); Haruna Garba (Jordano FC); Abiodun Joseph (Sunshine Stars); Ebube Duru (Lobi Stars); Ojo Adebayo (Water FC); Joshua Akpedje (MFM FC); Ndah B (Remo Stars); Anumudu Udochukwu (Lobi Stars); Stephen Manyo (Enyimba FC); Family Ahmed (Adamawa United); Fatai Gbadamosi (Shooting Stars); Olatunji Oluwadamilare (Enyimba FC); Ndala Ibrahim (Nasarawa United); Seth Mayi (Remo Stars); William Ukeme (Wikki Tourists); Ibrahim Sanusi (Nasarawa United); Ndifreke Effiong (Akwa United); Sunday Adetunji (Abia Warriors); Musa Ronaldo Suleiman (Katsina United); Chibundu Amah (Sunshine Stars); Joshua Agboola (Katsina United); Umar Abba (Wikki Tourists); Cletus Umotem (Rivers United); Muritala Tiye Yusuf (Shooting Stars); Michael Eranumu (Insurance FC); Ibe Tobechukwu (Abia Warriors); Stephen Wisdom Ikechi (Wilbros FC); ThankGod Simon (MFM FC); Tofa Alhassan (Green Barrot); Adegboyega Semiu Dapo (Stationery Stores); Azeez Oseni (36 Lions)