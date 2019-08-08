Kenya: New Gor Mahia Coach Expected in Nairobi Following Oktay's Resignation

7 August 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Englishman Steven George Polack is expected in Nairobi on Wednesday to be possibly named as Gor Mahia's new coach in the coming days, following Hassan Oktay's resignation on Tuesday.

Polack reportedly beat the duo of Frenchman Richard Tardy and Brazilian Roberto Oliviera to the job.

Oktay who tendered his resignation to Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier on Tuesday.

"I wish to thank you (chairman) and the fans for the opportunity you accorded me to manage this great club. I also wish you guys all the best in your forthcoming engagements," Oktay wrote in his departing note.

FIRST ASSIGNMENT

Oktay managed Gor Mahia for eight months and helped the club secure yet another Kenyan Premier League title.

He also led the team to the quarter-final stage of the Caf Confederation Cup after wins over the competition's eventual champions Zamalek of Egypt, NA Hussein Dey of Algeria and Angolan giants Petro Atletico.

The 58-year-old Polack brings a wealth of experience having initially been a player and coach in Finland and Ghana, notably when attached to top African club Asante Kotoko.

If appointed coach, Polack's first assignment could be to navigate the team through the preliminary tie of the Caf Africa Champions League against Burundi's Aigle Noir this weekend in Bujumbura.

