Kenya: Gor Mahia Offer Polack Two-Year Contract

Nairobi — Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia have offered English coach Steve Polack a two-year contract to take over as the club's new boss after the resignation of Hassan Oktay on Tuesday.

Pollack, formerly with Asante Kotoko in Ghana arrived in Nairobi on Wednesday afternoon and immediately held talks with the club, agreeing most personal terms.

"We have just finished our meeting with him and almost all personal terms have been agreed. He will sign the contract in the morning on Thursday and then we unveil him in the afternoon alongside the new players," club chairman Ambrose Rachier told Capital Sport.

Pollack was quickly picked out by the club after Oktay's resignation with Gor having been placed in a tight situation with no one in the technical bench having the requisite CAF A license to guide the club in Sunday's CAF Champions League tie away to Burundi's Aigle Noir.

"He was among the top three coaches when we were hiring Oktay so it wasn't hard to pick out who to replace him. He has the experience working in the continent and so he will not have a hard time fitting in. We expect him to succeed of course and we will give him all the support he needs," Rachier added.

Polack, born in Birmingham, England has had a huge chunk of his career in Finland where he also holds citizenship. He has worked extensively in Ghana between 2007 and 2018 where he has coached King Feisal Babes, Berekum Chelsea and Kotoko.

He will hope to ride on the midas touch that has existed between Gor and English coaches.

Bobby Williamson, Frank Nuttall, Dylan Kerr and lately Hassan Oktay who is a Turkish Cypriot with English citizenship have had very good success at Gor.

A lover of sports who seeks to tell the African story in an African way. Top ten finalist of the Abu Dhabi Sports Media Pearl Awards. Be it on the pitch, court, track, pool or course, the story will be told. On twitter @olobulu