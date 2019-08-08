Malawi: Protesters Strip Naked Malawi CID Female Cop

Protesters on Tuesday strip naked a female police officer in Lilongwe, an incident which has drawn condemnation from rights activists.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officer was in civilian clothes among the protesters when she was spotted and identified by some of the anti-Jane Ansah demonstrators.

The protesters accused her of being a spy, saying she was taking details of those involved in the demos.

Sensing danger, she started running away when some of the violent protesters overrun and over powered her, beat her up before leaving her literally naked.

A Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier rushed to the scene, took a man's shirt which he clothed the woman police officer.

Women rights activists Faustace Chirwa and Emily Banda have since condemned the action by the protesters.

Chirwa said people's anger over Ansah's mishandling of the election results should not lead to the victimization of women.