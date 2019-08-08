Malawi: Protesters Strip Naked Malawi CID Female Cop

Protesters on Tuesday strip naked a female police officer in Lilongwe, an incident which has drawn condemnation from rights activists.
Protesters strip naked female police officer
The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officer was in civilian clothes among the protesters when she was spotted and identified by some of the anti-Jane Ansah demonstrators.
The protesters accused her of being a spy, saying she was taking details of those involved in the demos.
Sensing danger, she started running away when some of the violent protesters overrun and over powered her, beat her up before leaving her literally naked.
A Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier rushed to the scene, took a man's shirt which he clothed the woman police officer.
Women rights activists Faustace Chirwa and Emily Banda have since condemned the action by the protesters.
Chirwa said people's anger over Ansah's mishandling of the election results should not lead to the victimization of women.
Read the original article on Nyasa Times.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.