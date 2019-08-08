Malawi: Demonstrators Hold Vigil Near Malawi Parliament

7 August 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Anti-Jane Ansah demonstrators have spent a night on a cold open space near parliament building in Lilongwe, a vigil which they say was aimed at forcing the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson to resign.

Protestors were prepared for a sleep over vigil Protests to force Jane Ansah tp resign

The protesters are Wednesday morning mobilizing to march from where they have held the night vigil to Capital Hill, the seat of government in Lilongwe.

One of the organisers of the vigil, Revrend Macdonald Sembereka said they had a wonderful night at the open space near the parliament building.

"So far so good. We are preparing to march to Capital Hill for another vigil until midday," said Sembereka.

He said the protests on Tuesday went on well, saying the turn up was beyond the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) expectation.

He faulted the police for some violence in Lilongwe, saying the law enforcers provoked the situation when they tried to disperse the protesters by firing teargas at them.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Viral Dog Faeces Video - How Many Will Face South African Court?
Viral Dog Faeces Video - How Many Will Face South African Court?
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
Mugabe 'Stable' Despite Four-Month Hospital Stay
Mugabe 'Stable' Despite Four-Month Hospital Stay
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.