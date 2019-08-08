Malawi: Demonstrators Hold Vigil Near Malawi Parliament

Anti-Jane Ansah demonstrators have spent a night on a cold open space near parliament building in Lilongwe, a vigil which they say was aimed at forcing the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson to resign.

Protestors were prepared for a sleep over vigil Protests to force Jane Ansah tp resign

The protesters are Wednesday morning mobilizing to march from where they have held the night vigil to Capital Hill, the seat of government in Lilongwe.

One of the organisers of the vigil, Revrend Macdonald Sembereka said they had a wonderful night at the open space near the parliament building.

"So far so good. We are preparing to march to Capital Hill for another vigil until midday," said Sembereka.

He said the protests on Tuesday went on well, saying the turn up was beyond the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) expectation.

He faulted the police for some violence in Lilongwe, saying the law enforcers provoked the situation when they tried to disperse the protesters by firing teargas at them.