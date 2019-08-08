South Africa: 3 Burnt to Death in Separate Mob Justice Incidents in Eastern Cape

8 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

Two men estimated to be around 30 years old were murdered by groups of people on Tuesday and Wednesday in separate vigilante attacks in the Eastern Cape.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain André Beetge said on Wednesday morning at about 04:50 police and ambulance services were alerted to a partially naked man lying in Sakhuba Street, Zwide after he was attacked by a group of people.

"His hands and feet were bound in wire and there was a rope around his neck. He had multiple injuries owing to being severely assaulted with unknown objects or weapons. His body was partially burnt and he was wearing blue pants and a green shirt," Beetge said.

This followed an unrelated incident on Tuesday where the burnt body of another was found in a stormwater channel behind Mboniselo Primary School in Mandela Village, Ikamvelihle at about 09:30.

"The victim's hands were bound behind his back and his body covered in injuries from a severe assault by a group of unknown suspects. His body was also burnt using flammable objects. Both victims' identities remain unknown."

Mob justice suspects arrested

In the meantime, a crack police detective team dealing with vigilante attack murders arrested five suspects on Tuesday night in Kwazakele. They have been linked to the murder of 23-year-old Sinethemba Gwatya on July 29. He was murdered by a group of suspects after they severely assaulted him and then set his body alight using tyres.

The five suspects, which include four men aged between 32 and 47 years old and a 37-year-old woman, were detained at New Brighton police station.

A group of community members gathered at the gates of the police station on Thursday morning demanding their release, but after Public Order Police intervention, the group dispersed again by noon. The suspects will be appearing before the New Brighton Magistrate's Court on Thursday to face charges of murder.

The Motherwell cluster commander, Major General Dawie Rabie, applauded the arrests and repeated the warning that "The SAPS cannot allow communities to take the law into their own hands by becoming a community of killers and killing persons in the streets. Any person taking part in such activities will be arrested and charged with murder."

Any person that can assist police in these murder cases can contact Detective Lieutenant Colonel Marlize Dippenaar at 082 457 2507.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
Dog Faeces Case - Three Appear in Cape Town Court
Dog Faeces Case - Three Appear in Cape Town Court
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Mugabe 'Stable' Despite Four-Month Hospital Stay
Mugabe 'Stable' Despite Four-Month Hospital Stay
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.