Nigeria: Media and Peacebuilding Roundtable on Farmers Herders Relations in Nigeria

8 August 2019
Search for Common Ground (Brussels)
Abuja — A joint initiative of Forum on Farmer-Herder Relations in Nigeria (FFARN) members, as an effort to shape the narrative of Farmer-herder conflict in Nigeria, by providing credible evidence on the key factors of the conflict and recommendations to address the underlying factors of the conflict.

Search for Common Ground with support from Carnegie Corporation is focused on increasing knowledge-sharing on farmer-herder conflict between peacebuilding scholars and practitioners with policy makers in Nigeria and globally highlighting emerging risks and seizing opportunities for solutions.

The roundtable discussion brought together key media practitioners, at the level of editors from leading online, digital and print media establishments across Nigeria. During which FFARN members discussed the key findings and recommendations of four policy briefs produced between by the FFARN and published by Search.

These are: Past is Prologue: Criminality and Reprisal Attacks in Nigeria's MiddleBelt; The Implications of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law on Farmer-Herder Relations in the MiddleBelt region of Nigeria.;Responses to Conflict between Farmer and Herders in the Middlebelt of Nigeria: Mapping Past Efforts and Opportunity for Violence prevention; Seeking Security and Stability: An Analysis of Security Responses to farmer-Herder conflict in the Middle Belt Region of Nigeria.

Themedia practitioners and FFARN members discussed and highlighted the huge gap on information available based on the main drivers and factors in farmer-herder conflict in Nigeria, as well as through continued collaboration between FFARN and the media to objectively analyzed the conflict as a means of correcting negative narrative and disinformation on farmer- herder conflict.

Copyright © 2019 Search for Common Ground. All rights reserved.

