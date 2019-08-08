South Africa: #CR17 Email Leaks - Separating the Myths From the Facts

analysis

A social media uproar has followed the publication by News24 of emails which appear to reveal the inner workings of President Cyril Ramaphosa's 2017 ANC presidential campaign. The fallout, stoked by the EFF, has seen suggestions that Ramaphosa must be held to account, or even booted out of office. Amid a lot of noise, we attempt to separate the myth from the facts.

What are the #CR17 emails, or as Twitter is calling them, the #RamaphosaLeaks?

They are a collection of emails which appear to have been sent between members of the team responsible for then-deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign to win the presidency of the ANC running up to the vote to be held among delegates at the party's Nasrec conference in December 2017.

A selection of the emails was first reported on by News24 on Saturday 3 August 2019, though News24 noted that the emails had previously been "circulated among [Ramaphosa's] political opponents and by anti-Ramaphosa accounts on Twitter".

It is believed that these are the emails which were first publicly referenced by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in her July 2019 report investigating claims of an improper relationship between Ramaphosa and the company formerly known as Bosasa, which...