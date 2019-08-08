Namibia: Schlettwein Wants Flexible PPP Contracts

FINANCE minister Calle Schlettwein wants public-private partnership agreements that reflect market realities, ensure win-win opportunities for both parties, and avoid unnecessary disputes.

Schlettwein said this last week during a breakaway session at the recently-held economic growth summit in the capital.

Held under the sub-theme, 'Leveraging public-private partnerships (PPP) to revive the economy', the minister said at the session that the common thing observed during the merging of the government and the private sector to provide services is the difficulty which arises when contracts get terminated, or a change in a law occurs that might impact the original contract.

This normally leads to court fights, which sometimes prove to be very expensive for both parties.

"I believe contracts should not be static. They should be flexible to accommodate the changing needs of parties, and this would prevent many disputes," the minister said.

He was joined on the panel by former finance secretary of India, Arvind Mayaram; advocate Barthelemy Littot of Gide; and team leader, infrastructure concession regulatory commission in the Nigerian presidency, Adeyinka Amaedi-Iyanda, who shared their countries' experiences on how the public and private sectors have worked together in providing services to the public for, or not for profit.

The important session comes a month after The Namibian reported that no projects have been approved since the launch of the much-talked-about Public-Private Partnership Act, which was gazetted last year.

With the government having no official project pipeline yet, Schlettwein said this was the best time to learn ahead of the screening of a number of potential PPP project ideas.

Nigeria's Amaedi-Iyanda added that seeing that Africa as a whole has a huge infrastructure deficit, making use of public-private partnerships would enhance development at a much faster rate.

She added that this could be done either through unsolicited or solicited bids, but advised governments to always follow what the law says.

"The government should always strive to come up with a list of bankable projects, and not a wish list," she said. This would give confidence to the private sector, and clearly establish what governments' needs are.

Barthelemy Littot said although unsolicited bids are mostly popular, the government can still use such, and put out a tender on the same bid, just to get a better deal.

The economic summit was organised by the high-level panel on the Namibian economy, and ended with N$20 billion in verified investment commitments, with a substantial figure directed towards water, electricity and transportation.

Email: lazarus@namibian.com.na

Twitter: @Lasarus_A