Namibia: More People Need Drought Relief in Oshana

THE number of people registering for the drought relief programme in the Oshana region exceeds the estimates made by the government, prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila has said.

She made the remarks during president Hage Geingob's townhall meeting at Ongwediva on Monday.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said the first round of distributions, which commenced in Oshana and which will end this month, has already registered 15 367 people as beneficiaries for the programme.

She thus urged Namibians earning a salary to emulate the example set by foreign donors and assist the drought relief programme by voluntarily making a 2% once-off donation from their salaries.

Contributions to the programme by the business sector and international donors now stand at N$104 million.

This is in addition to the government's estimated budget of N$570 million budgeted for the programme, which Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said might not be sufficient to benefit all drought-affected households and farmers.

"Political stability and peace are imperative prerequisite factors that guarantee economic growth and social well-being," Oshana governor Elia Irimari said at the start of the meeting. Despite the government's continued support, Irimari appealed to farmers to put in place and implement drought mitigation measures, and also join agricultural insurance schemes.

Hundreds of residents of the Oshana region attended the meeting, which lasted for more than four hours. - Nampa