Botswana: Boxing Tourney Here

Molepolole — Boxers from all over the country are expected to converge at Kgari Sechele Senior School on August 10 as Molepolole Boxing Club hosts an inter-club tournament.

In an interview, the club's treasurer, Olaotse Rannobe said this would be the second annual tournament to be hosted by the new club, which affiliated to the Botswana Boxing Association (BoBA) this year.

Rannobe said the Saturday event would start with Re Ba Bona Ha, a grassroots development initiative targeting youth while the competition would be held in the afternoon.

He said they were expecting a high number of schools in and outside Kweneng District to participate in the Re Ba Bona Ha programme, adding already four junior schools in Molepolole village had confirmed participation with Lobatse schools also ready to participate.

Rannobe said through the programme, they would be able to develop future boxers.

"It is important to teach the sport at an early age when student bodies were still flexible adding many youth were interested in the code," he said.

However, he said they were expecting a high number of boxers from affiliated clubs to compete in the inter-club tournament.

The tournament, sponsored by Debswana, is divided into different categories, with men competing in the 48, 52, 60, 69, 75 and above 81kg while women would participate in 47, 54, 57 and 64kg.

Meanwhile, Molepolole Boxing Club, he said, was established by boxers in the village last year after they realised their numbers warranted forming a club.

"Most of the boxers belong to other clubs such as BDF's Thebephatshwa and we also have Kgari Sechele students and out of school youth as members," he said.

Rannobe said the club, like any other, was faced with challenges and in the main, lack of sponsorship as well as transport, which he said made it difficult to compete in other tournaments.

Source : BOPA