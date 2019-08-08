Zimbabwe: Police in Cybercrime Training

Officers of the Zimbabwe Republic Police are undergoing a five-day intensive Train-the-Trainer Cybercrime First Responders' Course to equip themselves with skills critical in tackling cybercrime.

The course, which will end tomorrow, seeks to arm the police with adequate knowledge which will enable them to be proactive in combating cybercrime which is becoming complex and sophisticated.

Speaking during the official opening of the course held in Harare yesterday, Director Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Senior Assistant Commissioner Crispen Charumbira, who was represented by deputy director (Administration CID) Assistant Commissioner Taonei Nyazema, said the training was important to the force in dealing with criminals who use sophisticated methods in engaging in criminal activities.

"The importance of cybercrime training need not to be over emphasised since the world is dynamic," he said.

"Criminals now use sophisticated means as modus operandi, so the need for cybercrime training is of great importance to the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

"As we are all aware that dealing with cases of cybercrime is quite complex and sophisticated considering the ever-changing cyber-environment in which we operate, the need for constant training is a necessity."

Snr Asst Comm Charumbira said a lot of people in the region were being deprived of their earnings through machinations associated with cybercrime, hence the importance of the training in stopping the scourge.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ceremony, Assistant Commissioner Taonei Nyazema said as the police they welcomed the course as it gave them critical knowledge on how to cripple cybercrime operatives.

He said as the police, the training will help them to be proactive in combating any forms of criminal activities associated with cybercrime.