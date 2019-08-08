Namibia: Divundu Bank Heist Suspects Still At Large

Rundu — Police in Kavango East have not made any arrests in the case of the recent heist at Standard Bank, which was ransacked by robbers in the early hours of Monday a week ago.

According to the police, the unknown robbers got away with N$328 000 in cash and vanished without trace.

"At this moment, the investigations are still in progress, no arrest yet," said the Namibian Police Force's Crime Investigations Coordinator for the Kavango East Region, Deputy Commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu.

Kanyetu said there are no leads at the moment but his officers are busy investigating the heist.

Standard Bank recently opened a branch in Divundu that brought financial services close to the residents, who previously relied on Rundu, which is 200km away, for banking and other services and this is the only bank in Divundu.