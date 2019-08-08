South Africa: One for the Roadblock - Drunken Driving Arrests Spike in Cape Town

analysis

The City of Cape Town's Safety and Security Committee has heard that increasing numbers of drivers are being arrested for being drunk behind the wheel. And Uber and Taxify drivers are complaining about the slow issuing of operating permits.

More Capetonians are being caught for drunken driving. That's according to the City of Cape Town's metro police head, Wayne le Roux, who told the City's Safety and Security Committee that in the past year, according to the 2017/2018 SAPS crime statistics, the number of drivers arrested for driving under the influence rose by 8.1% compared to the 2016/2017 results.

And in just three months, from April to June 2019, there were 957 arrests for reckless and negligent driving.

Between July 2018 and June 2019, two million SMS messages were sent to motorists informing them of their outstanding fines.

"We're fully in control of the execution of warrants but the voluntary payments, we're going to have to monitor that," Le Roux told the committee on Wednesday, 7 August.

In total there were about 54,000 outstanding fines.

Taxi operating licences

ANC councillor Khaya Yozi asked about the slow process of issuing taxi operating licences, which he said left Uber and Taxify drivers...