Namibia: Nedbank Banks On Environmental Sustainability Through Go Green Fund

Windhoek — For the 18th consecutive year Nedbank Namibia has once again shown its support for the environment and nature conservation by channeling N$930 000 to the Nedbank Go Green Fund, which the Namibia Nature Foundation (NNF) manages. Environment and tourism minister Pohamba Shifeta, accompanied by deputy minister Bernadette Jagger, officially handed over the amount on Tuesday in the capital.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the minister praised Nedbank for its continued contribution towards environmental efforts. "As the custodian of natural resources protection as per our constitutional mandate, I welcome this significant investment by Nedbank. The positive developmental impact from the Go Green Fund has left its mark on the Namibian landscape and on our rural communities. The fund is a demonstration of how private corporations can work with civil society to bring about greater change and contribute to Namibia's sustainable development, based on sound research," he said.

Nedbank head of compliance, governance and company secretary Christoffer Chipeio emphasised the relevance and importance of corporates having the environment as a key stakeholder when doing business.

"Our involvement as a responsible corporate citizen does not only stop with the Go Green Fund, because at Nedbank we understand that corporates can no longer stand back if they are to engage business in a responsible and sustainable manner. As we know, sustainability transcends beyond environmental protection and forms part of the way we operate in our communities and how we help them develop," Chipeio said.

The executive director of the Namibia Nature Foundation, Angus Middleton, explained the uniqueness of the Go Green Fund partnership and its representation of how collaboration can help achieve a common goal. Middleton said: "The Go Green Fund remains the first of its kind in Namibia, where a corporate and a NGO come together, with a common vision, to support passionate individuals and organisations that work towards conserving our nature and promoting a sustainable future for Namibians."

Nedbank Namibia home loan and vehicle financing enables the funding which goes towards the Go Green Fund. For every new home loan and a new vehicle loan, Nedbank contributes an amount to the Go Green Fund, at no extra cost to their clients. To date, Nedbank has invested over seven million Namibia dollars into the Go Green Fund and has fully funded or co-funded over 40 environmental projects.

The Go Green Fund, which provides small grants for projects dealing with conservation, protection and the wise management of Namibian habitats and indigenous plants and animal species, was founded in 2001 as part of Nedbank's Corporate Social Investment programme.