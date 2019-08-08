Egypt: Xi Sends Condolences to Egyptian President Over Terrorist Attack in Cairo

8 August 2019
Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)
By Xinhua

In his message, Xi said he was shocked to learn about the grave terrorist attack in the capital, which resulted in major casualties.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, and also in his own name, Xi expressed deep condolences over the victims, conveyed heartfelt sympathy to the injured and the bereaved families, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The Chinese president noted that China firmly opposes terrorism in all its forms and strongly condemns the terrorist attack, saying that China staunchly supports Egypt's efforts in maintaining its security and stability and fighting terrorism.

Read the original article on Focac.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Focac

Most Popular
Asia, Australia, and Africa
External Relations
North Africa
Egypt
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Dog Faeces Case - Three Appear in Cape Town Court
Dog Faeces Case - Three Appear in Cape Town Court
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Mugabe 'Stable' Despite Four-Month Hospital Stay
Mugabe 'Stable' Despite Four-Month Hospital Stay
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.