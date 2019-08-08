Cameroon PM Denounces 'Debt Trap' Allegation Against Chinese Loans

8 August 2019
Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)
By Xinhua

"Cameroon is a sovereign country ... It is no other person's business. We do exactly what we have to do to develop our country," Ngute told Xinhua while visiting the construction site of a China-funded water plant.

"We are not going to listen to all kinds of snide remarks by people who think they know better. We have a country we have to develop and that is our responsibility. We take it seriously," he added.

The project, located on the outskirts of Cameroon's capital Yaounde, was launched in late 2016 and is expected to be completed in late 2019.

Once put into service, the plant, with a capacity of 300,000 cubic meters of water per day, will generate enough clean drinking water from the 600-km-long Sanaga River and meet the demand of 2.5 million people in the capital and others in surrounding areas.

"This is one of the most important projects Cameroon is carrying out right now," Ngute said.

"This will significantly reduce, if not stop, the problem of insufficient water in the capital city Yaounde. Our citizens will be able to drink clean water that will be constantly supplied," said Cameroon's Minister of Water and Energy Gaston Eloundou Essomba, who accompanied Ngute during the visit.

Read the original article on Focac.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Focac

Most Popular
Debt
West Africa
Business
External Relations
Environment
Asia, Australia, and Africa
Cameroon
Water
Oceans
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Dog Faeces Case - Three Appear in Cape Town Court
Dog Faeces Case - Three Appear in Cape Town Court
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Mugabe 'Stable' Despite Four-Month Hospital Stay
Mugabe 'Stable' Despite Four-Month Hospital Stay
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.