Liberia: Sen. Tengbeh Wants Police Summoned

Lofa County Sen. George Tengbeh has asked the Senate to invite Liberia National Police (LNP) authorities to explain the recent killings in Redlight, Paynesville in which suspected criminals who had killed a man on his way to Church on Sunday suddenly suffered casualties at the hands of angry residents. Sen. Tengbeh wants the police to explain the mechanism that they are putting in place to stop the too many killings in the country.

In a communication written to plenary on 6 August, Sen. Tengbeh said police need to probe the killing in Redlight and need to help put an end to those things in the country.It was reported that a man who was heading to Church got attacked for his mobile phone and killed by criminals referred to here as Zogoes.

The situation is said to have provoked residents, who then moved on the criminals, burning down their hideouts and reportedly killing some of the suspects in return.An eye witness told this paper that the inhabitants of the community chased the zogoes out, burned one of their ghettos.

However, the angry crowd is said to have killed three of the zogoes in the Redlight Community, but it was reported those three zogos were not the ones that did the killing of the man in whose revenge the violence erupted.

Senator Tengbeh explains that the police here need to tell the Senate Plenary what they are doing to calm the situation in the Redlight Community.By Ethel A. Tweh-Edited by Winston W. Parley