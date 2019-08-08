Liberia: Education Minister Summoned

... Over Increase In School Fees

As the academic 2019/2020 school year gears up for resumption, several lawmakers have raised concerns over the increment experienced in school fees by public and private schools in Liberia.

The plenary of the House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of Education to explain the rationale behind the hike in tuitions across the country.

In a communication to the House, Grand Bassa County District #5 Representative Thomas A. Goshua said the Education Minister needs to give reasons why the unprecedented increment is being experienced at all schools accredited by that Ministry.

Rep. Goshua stated that school administrations' decision to increase fees were not influenced by any plan of improving or ameliorating their learning facilities by the inclusion of library, laboratory or the provision of modern textbooks, but intended to maximize profits at the detriments of the already struggling parents and guardians.

He said the decision by the school administrators, if not addressed, will inconvenience parents and guardians and might lead to many children being out of school this academic year.

The Grand Bassa County lawmaker pointed out that the Education Minister also needs to provide updates surrounding the situation involving Liberian students studying in Morocco and the payment of their allowance, among others.

Rep. Goshua said it appears that the government of Liberia has refused to adequately handle its responsibility to an extent that seems to be causing inconvenience to foreign students.

He said it is a violation of international protocol to right of education as stated in Article 26 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to which Liberia is a signatory.

A motion was filed by Representative Vincent Willie that the Ministries of Education, Finance and Development Planning and Foreign Affairs appear before the plenary to provide updates.