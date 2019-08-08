Nigeria: Akwa Ibom Govt Invests in Flour Business As Product Hits Market

Today, Thursday, August 8, Kings Flour - a high-quality export product made in Akwa Ibom State -will roll off the warehouse of the brand new Kings Flour mill into market shelves around the State and beyond.
This is yet another fulfilment of Governor Udom Emmanuel's campaign promise to rapidly industrialize the State, create employment opportunities for the teeming youths and provide avenues for wealth creation.
It was gathered that the flour mill, which has a 500 metric tons per day capacity, will create over 1000 job opportunities for young people in the state, and is capable of turning Akwa Ibom into a major hub in bakery services in the region.
Furthermore, Kings Flour Mills limited is the biggest flour producers in Europe as such their arrival in Akwa Ibom justifies the claim that Governor Emmanuel's investor-friendly policies and investment in peace and security are transforming the state into an enviable industrial hub within the Gulf of Guinea.
Coming on the heels of the recently flagged -off state-owned airline - Ibom Airline, the flour mill is another milestone in the industrialization drive of Governor Emmanuel's second term Completion Agenda.
