South Africa: International Flavour Wows Local Crowd

Action moved to the glass court at the V&A Waterfront on day three of squash's Growthpoint SA Open in Cape Town and the players turned on the style for the capacity crowd.

Egypt's Salma Youssef edged compatriot Farah Momen 3-2 in a match that captivated the vocal crowd. Yousef started off the stronger of the two with an easy 11-3 win in the first game but Momen showed she wasn't going to be dispatched easily to take the second 11-9. Yousef then won the 3rd before Momen took game four with scores of 11-8 and 12-10 respectively. The final game went down to the wire, but after Momen was pushed all the way by South Africa's Siyoli Waters in the previous round, it was just not meant to be with Youssef taking the final game 11-9.

Earlier in the day Zimbabwe's Blessing Muhwati lost out to South Africa's Tristan Eysele 3-1. Muhwati started where he finished off in the round of 16 and won the first game 11-9. Eysele however once again showed his ability to bounce back from a first round defeat, and won the next three 11-7 11-9 and 11-5 to move into the semi-finals.

The other women's quarter-final for the day was a far straighter affair with Egypt's Menna Hamed beating home favourite Alexa Pienaar 11-3, 11-6, 11-6.

The crowd were keen to see top seed Frenchman Lucas Serme play and they were not left disappointed as he put on a clinic in top squash to beat Egypt's Abdallah Elmasry in straight games 11-5, 11-4, 11-2.

Photo: Salma Youssef, by Ian Thurtell