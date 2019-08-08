Liberia/Gambia: Gambia Whips Liberia in Under-20 Match

The Gambia defeated Liberia 3-2 in an international women's under-20 friendly at the Independence Stadium in Banjul on August 6, 2019.

Liberia took the lead in the sixth minute when Agatha Nimene converted a clinical free-kick just outside the 18-yard box after Elizabeth Tamba was brought down.

Under the tutelage of Coach Robert Lartey, Liberia dominated proceedings after the goal, with Nimene again coming close on two occasions.

But defender Catherine Jatta leveled for The Gambia in the 28th minute with a brilliant free kick.

Gambia took the lead four minutes later when Captain Aminata Camara hit the net with another set piece.

Liberian goalkeeper Komassah Sumo, who had made two brilliant saves before the goal, struggled to take hold of the ball as it dropped straight in the net.

The Hippopotamus goalkeeper quickly realized that the Gambians were determined to use set pieces to score more goals as she began to coordinate well with her defensive quartet of Hawa Kpan, Marie Flomo, Lucy Massaquoi and Miatta Morris.

It did little as The Gambia got the third goal in the 70th minute through Fatou Sonko.

Though she appeared to be offside, referee Mustapha Ndow and second assistant Sainabou Cham allowed the play to continue to the annoyance of the Liberian bench.

Things went out of hands when Ndow disallowed Paulinho Agbotsu's goal.

Although Agbotsu was pushed from the back, she used her speed and skill to score but Ndow called for a foul and gave a marching order to goalkeeper Matty Manga.

Agbotsu had won the hearts and souls of Liberians, who turned out to watch the match.

Minutes after the incident, the floodlights went off after two of the four added on minutes had been played but the lights came on and play resumed.

The determined and robust female under-20 went on to reduce the tally after substitute Love Koffa relied on a blunder from Gambian goalie Fatou Sowe to score.

Liberia were also reduced to 10 men when Ndow wrongly red-carded Hawa Kpan instead of Lucy Kikeh, who was involved in a scuffle with an opponent.

A minute of silence was observed for The Gambia international Peter Bonu Johnson, who died at 56 on July 28 and was laid to rest on 5 August.

The last pairing will come alive on Friday at the same venue.