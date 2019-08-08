Liberia: LPRC Oilers Intensifies Preparation for Generation Foot Clash

8 August 2019
The NEWS (Monrovia)

Sensational LPRC Oilers are hoping to mark their return to the CAF Champions League on a sensational note, as they continue to maximize preparation for the highly anticipated encounter.

The Liberian Champions will play host to Senegalese Premier League holders, Generation Foot on Sunday August 11, 2019 at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) in Monrovia.

Oilers last appearance in the CAF Champions League was back in 2006 when they were knocked out by another Senegalese Club, ASC Diaraf of Darkar.

Coach Cooper Sannoh has repeatedly added Prince Jetoh of dissolved Barrack Young Controllers (BYC), Prince Urey formerly of LISCR FC, Augustine Otu who played for Nimba United last season.

Benjamin Sackor who returned to the country recently is also training with the team.

Oilers won the LFA-Orange First Division League unbeaten.

