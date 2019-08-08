Liberia: LPRC Oilers Intensifies Preparation for Generation Foot Clash

Sensational LPRC Oilers are hoping to mark their return to the CAF Champions League on a sensational note, as they continue to maximize preparation for the highly anticipated encounter.
The Liberian Champions will play host to Senegalese Premier League holders, Generation Foot on Sunday August 11, 2019 at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) in Monrovia.
Oilers last appearance in the CAF Champions League was back in 2006 when they were knocked out by another Senegalese Club, ASC Diaraf of Darkar.
Coach Cooper Sannoh has repeatedly added Prince Jetoh of dissolved Barrack Young Controllers (BYC), Prince Urey formerly of LISCR FC, Augustine Otu who played for Nimba United last season.
Benjamin Sackor who returned to the country recently is also training with the team.
Oilers won the LFA-Orange First Division League unbeaten.
Read the original article on NEWS.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.