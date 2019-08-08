Gambia: Has Government Put People in the Field to Assess the State of Crops?

Foroyaa has gathered that many farmers have sowed their crops and have even applied fertiliser thinking that there would be a heavy downpour of rains. Unfortunately, that is not the case. There is dry spell and if it continues the cropping season would fail.
Disaster preparedness requires being fully informed of the current state of affairs whose neglect may lead to disastrous consequences. In that regard, action should be taken to guide the farmers who have already sown their crops so that they would start planning to overcome the current challenges should the dry spell continue.
