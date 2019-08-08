Cameroon: Vision 2035 Phase II - Scientific Community Proffers Proposals

The inputs will enable government to formulate a new development paradigm for 2020-2027.

Government is consulting with the country's academia as it prepares the second phase of Cameroon Vision 2035; the country's blueprint for economic emergence. A three day participatory workshop to this effect is holding at the Yaounde Conference Center.

Speaking at the opening, Tuesday August 6, 2019, the Minister Delegate in the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Regional Development in charge of Planning, Paul Tasong, said the government decided to adopt a 'planning without exclusion' approach in the drawing up the second phase of Vision 2035. Making allusion to western countries which turned to their academia for transformative ideas after the Second World War, the Minister Delegate noted that government could not be indifferent at this crucial stage of the drive towards emergence. It is the first-time government is consulting university dons as a community in the planning of Vision 2035.

"We have been to the regions where we consulted the population through their different representatives. We have also consulted the two Houses of Parliament, the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism, the National Commission on Human Rights and Freedom and the private sector. Today, we are rounding up this approach by consulting the wealth of knowledge. We want to get their feel and also want them to take part in designing the future of Cameroon," Tasong told reporters. He noted that the inputs of the university dons will enable government formulate a new development paradigm.

Prof. Touna Mama, Technical Adviser to the Prime Minister cum President of the Scientific Committee of the consultation lauded the move by government. "We shall always answer present whenever solicited," he promised. For three days, the scholars will brainstorm on themes such as: diversification and competitiveness of the Cameroonian economy; financing of the economy and efficacy of the banking system; development of public infrastructure and public debt; education, human capital and labour market; quality of institutions and governance; amongst others. The Growth and Employment Strategy Paper (GESP) which has been running from 2010 till date was the first phase of Vision 2035. It had as principal objectives the modernization of the economy and acceleration of growth. The second phase will focus on making Cameroon a middle-income country.