Cameroon: New Incentives for Livestock Production

Minepia made the announcement during a visit to 'Bao' supermarket on Friday July 2.

The Minister of Livestock, Fishery and Animal production, has announced a series of upcoming projects geared at accompanied all the actors within the livestock sector from production to processing and marketing. The minister was speaking during a visit to 'Bao' a supermarket specialized in selling locally produced livestock products such as cow meat, chicken and pork. Dr Taiga said government will be providing assistance worth 60bn over a six-year period through the PRODEL programme. Among the projects in the pipeline are projects to be financed by the Islamic Bank worth 24 billion and another to be sponsored by the African Development Bank worth 54 billion. He said Bao super as an enterprise that encourages local production, could benefit from government assistance. He congratulated the management of Bao for the quality of their products and cheap price. Prior to the Minister's declaration, the General Manager of the supermarket, Laurent Bugeau, said they have been working with local producers, offering training, loans to the tune of 200 million and ensuring rapid payment of bills at most three days after deposit. The supermarket which offers 100 direct jobs and over 50 indirect jobs, has its own slaughter house respecting the Muslims principles for slaughtering animals 'Halal'. It also has cold houses for the conservation of livestock products under strict hygiene conditions. The purchase manager disclosed that they bought local livestock products for 776 million in the first semester of last year and there was a 10 per cent increase in the second semester. However, the general manger said this enterprise which was set in March 2018, is running at a deficit. The company said it has made a request at the level of the National Investment Agency and the response is still pending. He therefore called on the Minister to influence the outcome of this request.