Cameroon: Telecommunication - Keeping Pace With Fast-Evolving Technology

A Central African sub-regional workshop is holding in Yaounde from August 6-9, 2019.

Telecommunications technology has been growing at a phenomenal pace, leaving regulators struggling to catch up. It is in this vein that stakeholders from the Central African sub-region are meeting in Yaounde from August 6-9, 2019 to address challenges in the industry. The workshop at the National Advanced School of Post and Telecommunications, Information and Communications Technology, SUP'PTIC, intended to produce a common sub-regional position on the forthcoming African telecommunications preparatory meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa from August 26-30, 2019. The gathering in South Africa will in turn come up with the continent's position to be defended at the World Radiocommunication Conference, WRC-19, to hold in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt from October 28 to November 22, 2019. Mohammadou Saoudi, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications, opened the Second Central African Sub-regional Radiocommunication Workshop on August 6, 2019. Jean-Jacques Massima-Landji, the International Telecommunication Union, ITU Representative for Central Africa and Madagascar, said consensus will be sought between industry and telecommunications stakeholders. "It is important for technology developers to address the felt needs of the public, and not just seek financial gain," he noted. "A hot potato at the workshop is the imminent introduction of 5G mobile phone technology, which requires additional frequency spectra. This entails giving up frequencies currently used by other operators to mobile phone technology," Jean-Jacques Massima-Landji said. Because telecommunication frequency spectra are employed by numerous stakeholders, there is need for proper, harmonised coordination to avoid clashes, Massima-Landji explained.