Cameroon: National Interpools - Regional Representatives Known

Out of ten regions the Adamawa and the Littoral regions are yet to present their candidates for the tournament.

Regional representatives for the upcoming national Interpools competition are now known. Mercure of Bafia will represent the Centre Region in the competition. They beat Foudre Sportive of Akonolinga 5-4 after penalty kicks at the Yaounde Military Stadium on Monday August 5, 2019. Also, Foncha Street of Bamenda will represent the North West Region after they beat Rainbow FC of Bamenda 2-0 at the University of Bamenda campus on Sunday August 4, 2019.

Eight out of the ten regions have already presented their representatives for this year's tournament. Two regions are yet to present their candidates. They are the Adamawa and the Littoral regions. The mini Interpools tournaments to determine the regional representatives in these regions are still going on. Meanwhile, the draws for the 2019 national Interpools play-offs took place at the headquarters of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) on Friday August 2, 2019. According to the draws Kohi Club of Maroua will represent the Far North Region, Etoile Filante of Garoua is representing the North Region, Stade de Bertoua represents the East Region, Olympic of Biwoung Bane represents the South Region, Volcan of Noun represents the West Region and PWD Kumba will represent the South West Region.

The regional representatives have been paired in three groups of three teams each except for group A with four teams. The teams in Pool A are Olympic FC of Biwoung Bane, Littoral representative, Volcan of Noun and the representative of the Adamawa Region. In Pool B the teams are Stade FC of Bertoua, Kohi of Maroua and PWD of Kumba. In Pool C the teams are Etoile Filante of Garoua, Foncha Street of Bamenda and Mercure of Bafia. Three teams will qualify for the national Division Two football championship at the end of the tournament. The venues of the competition are still not known. However, reports say the venues will be neutral.