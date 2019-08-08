Liberian Duo Team Dropped From Belarusian FA Cup

Liberian duo, Eugene Chouchou Swen and David Teklo Tweh were part of the Energetik-BGU Minsk team that lost 3-2 recently to Isloch in round 16 of the Belarusian FA Cup at the Stadyen RTsOp-BGU.

The duo started the game and played the entire throttle as they missed on the Belarusian FA Cup.

Alyaksey Yanushkevich put the visitors in the lead on 8th minute, before Momo Yansane doubled the lead in the 15th minute to give the visitors a perfect 2-0 lead.

After the break, Isloch maintain their dominance and got their third in the 64th minute.

Energetik-BGU Minsk however, was able to cancel out two of the goals through Viktor Dias and David Tweh in the 63rd and 81st minute respectively.

Isloch has now advanced to the next round of the Belarusian FA Cup.

Both Swen and Tweh will now focus their attention on the Belarusian league title.