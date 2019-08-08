Liberia: No Partisan Police Here

Mansion tells CDCians

After partisans of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) flogged Deputy Police Inspector General for Operations Col. Marvin Sackor, the Executive Mansion has warned that President George Manneh Weah is not building a partisan police and will not tolerate attacks against police officers.

"... No one should take advantage of the police. There's no partisan police here. The president is not building a partisan police, so people should not attack the police and draw the police ... into partisanship," said Deputy Presidential Press Secretary Smith Toby on Tuesday, 6 August.

Col. Sackor and his bodyguard were attacked and wounded inside CDC compound where he had gone to dialogue with the party authorities in the wake of post-election violent clashes between CDC partisans and opposition Liberty Party (LP) supporters who were celebrating poll results last week.

Deputy Press Secretary Toby says President Weah has frowned on the attack against the Deputy Police Chief, and hopes that the message will go forth that the police are a state police, not a party's police.

He says the president condemns the incident and will not appreciate or tolerate people attacking the police whose sole purpose is to save lives and properties.He indicates that the president is waiting for the recommendation that will come out of the investigation into the incident.By Winston W. Parley