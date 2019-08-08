Sudan: Jordan Blesses Sudanese-Sudanese Agreement

Khartoum — Ambassador of Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Sudan, Mahmoud Al-Khazaala underscored firmness of Jordan's relations with Sudan , referring to great and effective role in Arab issues.

He affirmed in a statement to SUNA his country keenness over Sudan' stability and security , indicating to distinguished position of Sudan in African continent as a gateway for Middle East to Africa.

The Jordanian ambassador lauded Sudan' stances towards Palestinian cause.

He further added that foreign ministry in Jordan issued a statement Wednesday blessed agreement of the Sudanese parties on the constitutional declaration.

Ambassador Al-Khazaala said Jordan wants to see united Sudan to confront the challenges , saying Sudan is blessed with competencies in all fields and resources as well.