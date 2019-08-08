Sudan: Jordan Blesses Sudanese-Sudanese Agreement

7 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Ambassador of Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Sudan, Mahmoud Al-Khazaala underscored firmness of Jordan's relations with Sudan , referring to great and effective role in Arab issues.

He affirmed in a statement to SUNA his country keenness over Sudan' stability and security , indicating to distinguished position of Sudan in African continent as a gateway for Middle East to Africa.

The Jordanian ambassador lauded Sudan' stances towards Palestinian cause.

He further added that foreign ministry in Jordan issued a statement Wednesday blessed agreement of the Sudanese parties on the constitutional declaration.

Ambassador Al-Khazaala said Jordan wants to see united Sudan to confront the challenges , saying Sudan is blessed with competencies in all fields and resources as well.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
External Relations
Middle East and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Dog Faeces Case - Three Appear in Cape Town Court
Dog Faeces Case - Three Appear in Cape Town Court
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Mugabe 'Stable' Despite Four-Month Hospital Stay
Mugabe 'Stable' Despite Four-Month Hospital Stay
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.