Sudan: Dahab Meets U.S. Envoy to Sudan

Khartoum — Foreign Ministry Undersecretary, Ambassador Omer Dahab met the American Envoy for Sudan, ambassador Donald Booth and discussed with him bilateral relations and what Sudan expects from international community after reaching agreement over interim period arrangements and formation of civilian government.
Dahab said that Sudan is looking forward to be integrated in the international community and that Sudan is in need of the international community support to help it achieve the UN 2030 sustainable development goals.
He added that Sudan expects normalization of its relations with the United States and other countries , urging US to remove Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism due its impact on Sudan's access to international support
The American Envoy, for his part, said that his country si working with its partners in looking into how to provide aid to Sudan, calling for commitment with dates agreed upon for establishment of interim institutions and the civilian government.
