Zimbabwe: Zvasiya Lauds Panashe Majuru

Former Zimbabwe's top sprinter and Olympian Lloyd Zvasiya has described Panashe Majuru as a "special talent" with the potential of being a world-beater.

The young athlete set his second personal best time in the men's 400m hurdles event in England on Tuesday afternoon.

Majuru (21), who is now a member of one of England's top athletics club Birchfield Harriers, on Tuesday competed in his third major track and field event inside four days.

He took part in the Loughborough LEAP Meet in Leicestershire.

And the former Prince Edward School pupil was once again in top form as he clocked a new personal best time of 52.44 seconds when coming third in the men's 400m hurdles event.

Briton David "Dai" Greene won this race in 51.22 seconds while Nicolai Hartling settled for second place in 51.41 seconds.

On Sunday, Majuru posted his first new personal best time in the 400m hurdles when he won this event in 52.65 seconds during the West Midlands League meet in Birmingham. The previous day he had swept to victory in the men's 400m (flat race) in another new personal best time of 48.3 seconds during the British Premier League. Majuru's brilliant performance on Tuesday left one of his coaches at Birchfield Harriers, Zvasiya, shaking his head in disbelief.

"This boy is just crazy . . . He has set another personal best time of 52.44 seconds in the 400m hurdles.

"This was his third PB inside four days and this is just unbelievable. This boy Majuru is a special talent I tell you and he has the potential of becoming a world-beater.