Zimbabwe: 'Let's Enhance Zim-Russia Ties'

Zimbabwe is committed to enhancing relations with Russia for the benefit of citizens in the two countries, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo said yesterday.
He said this during a luncheon hosted by Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology Mr Dmitry Kobylkin, who is also the co-chairperson of the Ministerial segment of the 3rd Session the Zimbabwe-Russia Intergovernmental Commission.
"Allow me, Honourable Minister, to reiterate Zimbabwe's commitment to enhancing the relations between our countries for the mutual benefit of our people," said Dr Moyo.
"I am happy with the deliberations that have been ongoing for the past three days in efforts to strengthen the existing bilateral relations.
"In this regard, let me express sincere gratitude to you and your delegation, Honourable Minister, for the hard work shown during this Intergovernmental Commission Session."
Dr Moyo also applauded the cooperation between Zimbabwe and Russia in various sectors such as agriculture, education, energy, tourism, transport and mining, among others.
Alrosa, the world's biggest diamond miner by output, has already set up office in Zimbabwe and is set to start operations in Chiadzwa soon.
Dr Moyo said he hopes the existing co-operation between Zimbabwe and Russia, "would be further enhanced for the mutual benefit of our two countries".
"I also wish to express my gratitude for the Russian Federation's tremendous support for Zimbabwe's education sector for the provision of various training and scholarship programmes."
Read the original article on The Herald.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.