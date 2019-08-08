Zimbabwe: Illegal Gold Miners Besiege Arda Rusitu

Over a 1 000 illegal gold miners have reportedly besieged the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) Rusitu estate in Chimanimani in a development described by a local legislator as worrying.
Chimanimani East legislator Cde Joshua Sacco told The Herald last week that the illegal miners had swarmed the estate.
He said there were approximately 1 500 illegal miners who were damaging the environment with impunity in search of the precious mineral.
Besides its flora and fauna, the attraction of many tourists, Chimanimani is rich in minerals, including diamonds.
"There are more than 1 500 illegal miners there and it is being done illegally," said Cde Sacco. "We want things to be done in a planned way and that is my role (as local legislator). Let us formalise."
Cde Sacco said there was an urgent need to ensure mining activities were regularised.
"We are working on formalising mining activities," he said. "This is what we want to do so that they work in an environmentally friendly way. Let us formalise small-scale mining. The area had deaths and injuries recently."
Cde Sacco said it was also important to ensure gold reached the Fidelity Printers, the sole buyer of the precious mineral in the country.
"One key area is to make sure gold goes through the formal channel. It must be sold to Fidelity. It is not being sold to Fidelity," said Cde Sacco.
Cde Sacco at one moment tried to engage the illegal miners to educate them on the illegality of their activities and the damage they were causing the environment, but they turned rowdy.
Arda Rusitu is on prime land and plans were underway to revive macadamia nut production at the estate.
Macadamia production can earn the country millions in foreign currency through exports to countries like China.
Banana farming is also possible on the estate.
Read the original article on The Herald.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.