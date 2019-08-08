Sudan: UK Envoy to Concludes Visit to Sudan

Khartoum — The British special envoy for Sudan and South Sudan , Robert Fairweather is to conclude his first visit to Khartoum after agreement between the Transitioanl Military Council(TMC) and Forces of Freedom and Change over the constitutional document.
The visit came within framework of recognition of some challenges that may face Sudan and to confirm UK support to Sudan in the coming stage.
Fairweather met with context to his visit to the country with the TMC and FFC members , foreign ministry officials, media professionals , civil society activists and human rights advocates.
The British Envoy expressed optimism over the deal and pleasure to be in Sudan in this historic stage , pointing out that he met with the society actors and closely recognized challenges that may confront Sudan and sought ways via which the two countries could consolidate their bilateral relations.
He said the civilian rule aspired by Sudanese people would not attained without challenges , stressing the UK support to Sudan to confront these challenges.
