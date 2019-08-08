Sudan: UK Envoy to Concludes Visit to Sudan

7 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The British special envoy for Sudan and South Sudan , Robert Fairweather is to conclude his first visit to Khartoum after agreement between the Transitioanl Military Council(TMC) and Forces of Freedom and Change over the constitutional document.

The visit came within framework of recognition of some challenges that may face Sudan and to confirm UK support to Sudan in the coming stage.

Fairweather met with context to his visit to the country with the TMC and FFC members , foreign ministry officials, media professionals , civil society activists and human rights advocates.

The British Envoy expressed optimism over the deal and pleasure to be in Sudan in this historic stage , pointing out that he met with the society actors and closely recognized challenges that may confront Sudan and sought ways via which the two countries could consolidate their bilateral relations.

He said the civilian rule aspired by Sudanese people would not attained without challenges , stressing the UK support to Sudan to confront these challenges.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
External Relations
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Dog Faeces Case - Three Appear in Cape Town Court
Dog Faeces Case - Three Appear in Cape Town Court
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Mugabe 'Stable' Despite Four-Month Hospital Stay
Mugabe 'Stable' Despite Four-Month Hospital Stay
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.