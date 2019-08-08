Sudan: Travel Bus Chamber Calls for Speeding Up Rehabilitation of Export Road

7 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The bus transport Chamber has called for speeding up the process of rehabilitating r the affected part of the Exports Road (Bara, Jabrat Al-Sheikh) due to the floods that are coming from different valleys in North Kordofan State.

The Secretary General of the Transport Chamber, Khalid Hussein, assured in a press statement to SUNA the importance of the road to facilitate the movement of the exports from the western states to the different ports, in addition to that easing the flow and movement of public and private vehicles to and from the National Capital and the states of Kordofan and Darfur.

He said that the union was a fist circle that has told the officials in the Capital and the states of Kordofan about exit of the road from service due to the floods a matter that led to impeding the movement of vehicles that are carrying commodities and passengers.

He indicated that the engineering work is underway to rehabilitate the affected part of the road after arrival of the machinery to the site.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Business
Infrastructure
Construction
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Dog Faeces Case - Three Appear in Cape Town Court
Dog Faeces Case - Three Appear in Cape Town Court
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Mugabe 'Stable' Despite Four-Month Hospital Stay
Mugabe 'Stable' Despite Four-Month Hospital Stay
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.