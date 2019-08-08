Sudan: Travel Bus Chamber Calls for Speeding Up Rehabilitation of Export Road

Khartoum — The bus transport Chamber has called for speeding up the process of rehabilitating r the affected part of the Exports Road (Bara, Jabrat Al-Sheikh) due to the floods that are coming from different valleys in North Kordofan State.
The Secretary General of the Transport Chamber, Khalid Hussein, assured in a press statement to SUNA the importance of the road to facilitate the movement of the exports from the western states to the different ports, in addition to that easing the flow and movement of public and private vehicles to and from the National Capital and the states of Kordofan and Darfur.
He said that the union was a fist circle that has told the officials in the Capital and the states of Kordofan about exit of the road from service due to the floods a matter that led to impeding the movement of vehicles that are carrying commodities and passengers.
He indicated that the engineering work is underway to rehabilitate the affected part of the road after arrival of the machinery to the site.
Read the original article on SNA.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.