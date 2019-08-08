South Africa: Body of Missing Horse Rider Meghan Cremer Found On Cape Town Farm

The body of Meghan Cremer, who went missing over the weekend, has been found at a sand mine on a farm in Philippi, Cape Town.
News24 reported that the 30-year-old horse rider was last seen leaving her place on a farm in Philippi at around 18:24 on Saturday, Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said.
She had not returned to the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei stables and did not pitch up for work.
On the evening of August 3, police arrested three men, aged 27, 34 and 35, for the illegal possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.
Traut confirmed, in a statement, that "investigation brought to light that the car indeed belonged to the 30-year-old female reported as missing to local police.
"Three male suspects have been charged with illegal possession of a presumably stolen vehicle and are due to appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court today (Thursday). Our investigation and search operation led us to a sand mine on a Philippi farm this morning at around 01:00, where the body of the missing person was found.
"One of the suspects, the 27-year-old male will also be charged with murder," the statement reads.
News24
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.