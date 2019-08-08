Ghana: Court Litigation Should Not Stall State Housing Roll Out - - Atta Kyea

press release

The Minister for Works and Housing, Mr Samuel Atta Kyea has urged management of the State Housing Company Limited (SHC), not to allow litigations to stall the housing projects.

He was of the view that, people using litigation against the company would not only delay the housing roll out, but would also affect the country's development.

He disclosed that the SHC was sued for US$2.5 and that was challenging the company's quest to complete the Adentan Little London housing for customers.

The minister said this during a working visit to Adentan and North Kaneshie in the Greater Accra Region to inspect on-going projects of the SHC as well as get first-hand information on the progress and challenges of the company.

According to the minister, the court injunction on the Adentan Little London housing projects was over 4 years, saying it could hinder the progress of the housing projects.

During the inspection of the 65 apartments at the Adentan Little London housing projects, he stated that the ministry was ready to work with SHC lawyers to address the court injunction.

On affordability, he said the projects were intended to serve both low and middle income earners who were unable to purchase houses upfront. He assured that the government was committed to creating a credible mortgage system which would enable workers to afford houses within 20 to 30 years.

Mr Atta Kyea hinted that the ministry was making arrangement with the Ministry of Finance to create the mortgage policy using the pension fund.

In his remarks, the Managing Director for SHC, Mr Kwabena Appiah, indicated that the 32 apartment at North Kaneshie Industrial Area, were expected to be completed in April 2020.

He explained that, all SHC projects were executed using the company's internally generated funds and contracts for the all the projects were awarded to Ghanaians. Mr Appiah also noted that similar projects were on-going at Northern Region, Kumasi and other regions.