Cameroon: Kribi Deep Seaport - Chinese Companies Interested in Second Phase

Prime Minister Chief Joseph Dion Ngute on August 6, 2019 had discussions with officials of two Chinese companies.

The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 had discussions with Edward Xu, General Manager of the China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) for Central Africa Division and Kang Yong Nian, Chairman of the Henan Haisheng International Trade CO.LTD who all manifested interest in participating in the second phase of the Kribi Deep Seaport.

Talking to the press after the discussions, Edward Xu said his company has worked in the first phase of the project that consisted in constructing and operating the deep seaport. He said that according to their experience in China, an industrial zone was important for economic development. He explained that it was because of their interest in developing the Kribi Deep Seaport Project that they have invited their partner Henan Haisheng International to come and invest in the project. The first phase of the Deep Seaport Project, he said, was completed and the second phase was to be launched. It will warrant them to invite more investors from China to invest in the project. Kan Yong Nian presented his company to the Prime Minister.