Sudan: NJLP Party Calls for Round Table Conference

Khartoum — National Justice and Liberation Party (NJLP) has demanded insertion of a provision in the initially signed constitutional Declaration.

The NJLP's suggested provision has called for launch of "Round Table Conference" involving the participation of all parties in the Sudanese political arena.

The NJLP has released statement suggesting the Round Table Conference has to be under the patronage of the state.

The objective of the conference was for discussing means of agreeing on a National Document to be considered as a base for peace and stability in the country, the statement has said.

The statement highlighted remarks on some key issues stated in the constitutional document such as governance, wealth and power sharing besides fair management on national affairs particularly regarding federal government.

The document considered power and wealth sharing as fundamental issues and that all political forces must offer concessions in favor of national interests.